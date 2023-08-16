The “Foot Mercato” report indicated that the Brazilian goalkeeper is on the radar of the Saudi club Al-Nasr, who managed to include Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane and Sico Fofana.

In the event of the completion of the deal referred to by “Foot Mercato”, Baker will become the third player from the Liverpool team to move to the Saudi League, after Roberto Firmino and Jordan Henderson.

The French site attributed Al-Nasr’s interest in Baker to the performance of the current goalkeeper of the Saudi team, Nawaf Al-Aqidi Al-Mustali, in the opening round of the football season.