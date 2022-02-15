Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

French international Adrien Rabiot is playing his third season with Juventus, and it seems that it will be his last season, as the “old lady” wants to get rid of him, given his modest technical return, and not scoring or making any goal in the 28 games in which he participated, and it seemed clear that « The Bianconeri” pushes him to leave, as coach Massimiliano Allegri involves him in every two matches, and has not allowed him to play two consecutive matches since the beginning of this year.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Juventus administration gave the green light to the departure of Rabio at the end of this season, as well as the Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro, although their contract expires in the summer of 2023. The newspaper said that the secret behind this is due to Juve’s desire to obtain a fee for their sale, Instead of having to accept their departure for free the following year.

The Transfer Market website, which specializes in determining prices for stars, stated that the market value of Rabio is currently 22 million euros, and the name of Rabio has been mentioned for some time in England, specifically in Everton, but this English club has stopped paying attention to it. Rabiot counts his country’s national team, which will participate in the upcoming World Cup 2022, in his calculations, where he hopes that coach Didier Deschamps will include him in the list of “roosters” before the World Cup. His next destination is one of the major English clubs.

It is reported that Adrien Rabiot, born on April 3, 1995 (age 26), began his professional career in 2012 at Paris Saint-Germain, played a short loan period in Toulouse and then returned to Saint-Germain in 2013, and continued there until 2019, and with his contract nearing its end, he refused to renew it. He got into problems with the management of the Parisian club and was excluded from training with the first team and fined large sums due to his absence from the youth team training, until he was permanently excluded until the end of his contract, after which he moved, in July 2019, to Juventus.