Despite its launch on the market almost three years ago, Red Dead Redemption 2 is still a current title in video games. Red Dead Online has managed to seize a base of players who venture into the old west to explore, rob, or simply wreak havoc on other players.

The success of the title is especially due to the curiosities that it entails in its vast world, such as the dark secrets that were revealed a few months ago, or the mystery of the Brothers murdered in Bloody Murder Triangle. Now, a player has encountered a curious enemy in Red Dead Redemption 2.

They find the enemy in Red Dead Redemption 2 with more patience

Thanks to the clip shared by the user _Howls_With_Wolves_, we can see how the video player sends his character to sleep to save the progress. However, the surprise comes when he wakes up, finding an enemy who is sitting in front of the bed, and who waits patiently for, as soon as the player wakes up, to attack her and end his life.

A mod makes Red Dead Redemption 2 much more immersive

As expected, the video is being a success in the Reddit of Red Dead Redemption 2, in which many users assured that they laughed out loud after watching the video. In addition, some took the opportunity to comment on their experiences similar to those shared by the user, turning the post into a friendly chat about events that have occurred in the game.

Despite the multitude of errors that we can find with the enemies in Red Dead Redemption 2, especially due to the vastness of its world, without a doubt this type of “errors” are capable of making many players smile, and they do not cease to surprise locals and strangers when we see such shocking behavior on the part of artificial intelligence .