A Youtuber has completed this challenge without hitting any enemy directly, thus lasting more than 50 hours

It’s not uncommon to see from time to time great feats in video games, but when you think about it you realize how difficult they are. One of the last ones was to pass Halo 2 in the most brutal difficulty possible, and now Youtuber MacroBioBoi has managed to pass Diablo 2 Resurrected in a very complex and pacifist.

MacroBioBoi beat Diablo 2 Resurrected on Hell difficulty without attacking any enemies On Diablo II Resurrected’s most challenging difficulty, the content creator has achieved complete the game without attacking directly at any enemy. Gamesradar points out that there have been other similar attempts, but that none have been successful in Hell difficulty. The feat lasted more than 50 hours.

How has this been possible? This feat has happened thanks to passive damage. In this way, skills like Thorns, Barbed Spirit and Iron Maiden are allowed. The direct attacks are completely prohibited, as expected. The player has to go without any equipment on, that is, everything has to be picked up as he progresses through the game.

For more difficulty in this challenge, Gamesradar indicates that the Youtuber cannot do damage nor with summons, mercenaries or traps. MacroBioBoi was a sorceress who used the Nova ability to make sure the enemies received the reaction.

Remember that you can visit Diablo 2 Resurrected 3D Games Guide to progress properly in the game. In addition, you can also take a look at the analysis of Diablo 2 Resurrected, a work that made it clear why it is still one of the best action RPG despite the fact that the years are noticeable.

More about: Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo and Blizzard.