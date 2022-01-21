Between the top five he can finish Espanyol, he says Tony Vilhena, presented yesterday, which in the afternoon lived its first training (in the photo), although it is difficult today to debut in the call. Is new to LaLiga. Not like the CEO, Jose Maria Duran, who puts water to wine: “We would like to always win, but this is not the PlayStation.” Curiously, receive today the parakeets with the arrow down to a team that lately does seem like a video game, a Betis that is planted not among the first five, but directly third, in a RCDE Stadium ground, as are ambitions (follow the match live on AS.com). And the snaps.

Espanyol is coming to emulate in Cadiz the 2-2 of the first round against Betis, in both cases with a favorable goal in the last breath of the game, in the case of Villamarín the work of a Cabrera that I could not repeat today since I know lose by penalty. The Uruguayan’s, the only parakeet player who had played every minute, and who opposes the Pedrosa’s return Y Keidi Bare. It capsizes that of a team that in recent days has fallen in the Cup, which has started 2022 without winning in LaLiga and that he fears the calendar that is coming.

The opposite of a Betis that comes from beating Alavés (4-0), who has only lost three of his last 14 games and who eliminated his eternal rival five days ago, the Seville, who has not just let escape in the classification. Second and third. It is no longer just gaining a foothold in the Champions League places, it is go for it all. The goal woke up on Tuesday twice the goal an old acquaintance parakeet, Borja Iglesias, who fights for willian joseph for the ‘nine’, and Juanmi doesn’t sleep, who with 12 goals competes with Thomas Raul (11) the enjoyment of being the top Spanish First Division filmmaker. Loren, on loan at Cornellà, does not have the same fate.

With rodry recently renovated, Pellegrini returns to the starting lineup Alex Moreno. And to the call, Bartra and Joaquín. The presence of the winger makes this the game of the 40s. His age and that of Diego López, parakeet goalkeeper. And the points that Betis can add tonight. Although, if it is true that 40 is the new 30, a Espanyol that aspires to open the weekend with that number of points will be in luck. Not virtually, on the Play, but in real life.