If you want to turn an event from sixty years ago into a play, you obviously have to read up on what exactly happened? As a maker you could use some luck with that. Bee Spaghetti riots of Theater Group De Jonge Honden, which premieres this weekend in Zwolle, that happiness came in several forms.

It started with coincidence. Director Jolmer Versteeg spoke to someone who told him about fights between Italian guest workers and Twente youth, more than half a century ago. “I said: you can't mean that. I started doing some simple research to see if this is true. Then I encountered much more than I expected. I thought: how did I not know this?”

What he discovered: dozens of newspaper reports from 1961 about what was then called 'The Battle of Oldenzaal', and which can now also be seen as one of the first disturbances in the Netherlands involving migrant workers.

Young bachelors

This was stated on September 6, 1961 Fidelity: “In Oldenzaal, the operator of the St. Joseph building denied access to Italians who wanted to dance on Sunday evening, because the public does not like them. The Italians went to another café. When they left after midnight, armed with beer bottles and chair legs, a brawl broke out in which civilians were injured and windows were broken.”

The bone of contention, according to an explanatory article in the Reformed Family Magazine of September 14 that year: “The majority of Italians consist of young bachelors. These young people have nothing to do in the evening. They take to the streets, visit cafes and dance halls and show great interest in the young girls. An interest that is in many cases reciprocated, because the dark-eyed Italians, with their southern liveliness and boldness, were quite popular with some girls.”

These were, it continued Family Sheet, “things that a fairly closed community like Twente often finds difficult to tolerate.” So what could happen Algemeen Dagblad wrote: “Now it is Dutch moped knights who are fighting. It regularly happens that they attack Italians walking alone with bicycle chains or brass knuckles.”

There was even more coincidence. Jolmer Versteeg called Wessel de Vries, who previously wrote a script for De Jonge Honden. Wessel de Vries: “My mother is originally from Almelo. She had also heard of these riots. And when I asked, there were also older aunts who said: yes, we remember that. So sad, those lonely boys so far from home.”

'Spaghetti eaters'

Then the happiness started. There turned out to be a documentary from the eighties, Spaghetti eaters, which looked back on the riots. The documentary was still on YouTube. A policymaker spoke and quoted from a booklet from that time: The Italian in the company. It was written specifically for employers, to help them deal with workers from this unknown foreign country. The Netherlands had recruited guest workers in southern Italy for Rotterdam (the port), Limburg (the mines) and Twente (the textile industry).

Italian guest workers on the street in Oldenzaal in 1961. Harry Pot / Anefo / National Archives

Wessel de Vries: “And we found that booklet. It was a long search, but it was still stored somewhere.” Employers, you could read, were advised to inform guest workers upon arrival that contact with young girls was not the intention. On the other hand, it also said: “The Italian is not naturally inclined to seek contacts outside his own circle.” Further about the Italian: highly flammable, did not live to work, but worked to live, sometimes showed up late for work. The theater makers also discovered that there were strict criteria when recruiting guest workers. Jolmer Versteeg: “They had to be unmarried, not older than thirty, the stay was temporary.”

And then came the greatest luck: they found Salvatore Ierna, one of the very few Italians who had stayed in Oldenzaal, and married Ria. Wessel de Vries: “We went to visit him. He still had photos and books. We watched the documentary with him. He kept pointing out, 'this is me, look, there I am too'.” In Spaghetti riots the character of Stefano is modeled after Salvatore.

Urgent theme

Sixty years after the riots where he also suffered blows, Salvatore Ierna sat in the front row at the first performance of Spaghetti riots, performed in the summer of 2021 in the open air in Twente cities, including Almelo, Borne, Enschede and Oldenzaal. Today's performances are in fact a revival, partly with a new cast and in theaters. Jolmer Versteeg: “We thought: it would be a shame if we limited ourselves to regional performances, the theme was still just as urgent.”

And what can you see? Love stories of course, like between Stefano and Yvonne. Friendships that die. A populist character, Willem. A shooting at a fair. And in a cubicle behind glass, separated from the reality on stage, as it were, an official is commenting on the events. His name is Vrielink. You would vote him out The Italian in the company can name. Wessel de Vries: “He talks like you hear in parliamentary surveys, where someone says: 'It was a good arrangement, we were prepared for everything.' But reality often does not bend to the rules.”