In the Moscow theater “Teatr.doc” they disrupted a play about the events in Belarus that took place in the summer of 2020. This was announced by the playwright and screenwriter Ivan Ugarov on his page in Facebook…

“During the documentary performance“ Neighbors ”it became clear that a bomb had been planted in“ Teatre.doc ”. The play was disrupted, everyone was taken out into the street, all the services are here, now they are waiting for the dog handler, ”he signed the post. Later, the playwright added that the bomb had not been found.

The law enforcement agencies did not comment on this incident in any way.

The performances of Teatra.doc were repeatedly disrupted. In May 2018, director Zarema Zaudinova announced that the play “Torture” at the site of the immersive show “Faceless” in St. Petersburg was canceled after a “call from the FSB.”

In March 2019, employees of the Center for Countering Extremism began checking the Kantgrad play. In August of the same year, unknown persons disrupted the play “Get out of the closet.” They shouted that minors were present in the hall, and that the theater was engaged in “propaganda of homosexuality.” In addition, several people stood at the theater with a poster “Doc is a homosexual theater.”