Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, launched the platform for reporting economic crimes, which aims to enhance community participation in confronting this type of crime, which constitutes one of the challenges that must be neutralized, because of its negative repercussions on… Society in general and the business sector and the national economy in particular.

This came during the attendance of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed Al-Semin Forum, which began yesterday under the patronage of His Highness and within the second edition of the event whose sessions were held at the headquarters of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, under the slogan “Security is the pillar of the modern economy.”

His Highness expressed his appreciation for all efforts aimed at confirming the strength of the security guarantees that preserve the economic capabilities and development gains of Dubai and the UAE, stressing that the launch of this new platform reflects the extent of the interest that the leadership attaches to the security of Dubai’s economy, and its keenness to provide the economic security system with the factors that enable it to perform its role in Fuller face. His Highness stressed that the participation of society and the combination of its contributions with the efforts of the agencies concerned with protecting national economic security enhance our ability to stand up to crime in all its forms and practices that the law criminalizes and places their owners under its punishment.

His Highness pointed out the need to prepare to face the challenges brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the great development that accompanied it in digital technologies, which increased the scope of threats that lurk behind successful economies in order to undermine them and limit their ability to continue growth and progress, as it imposes Dubai’s position as a global financial and economic center. Following the best international standards and practices in the field of economic security, to ensure the highest levels of protection for this unique development model based on a strong exemplary partnership between the government and private sectors in an environment that has created all the ingredients for growth and success for global business enterprises of all sizes and within all specializations.

The platform affiliated with the Dubai Center for Economic Security aims to enhance interaction with the Dubai community, whether citizens, residents, or visitors, and to create a new window to receive reports of economic crimes in a way that enables them to be dealt with quickly: such as money laundering crimes, financing terrorism, financing illegal organizations, and related crimes. In public office, including crimes of bribery, abuse of authority, and impersonation of public positions, as well as crimes that affect the emirate’s economy, such as: crimes of forgery, embezzlement, damage to public funds, seizing or facilitating its seizure, illegal benefiting and profiting from public positions, and counterfeiting currency, in addition to crimes Concerning practices that have a negative impact on the security of the emirate’s economy and resources.

“Al-Amin Forum” discusses the role of security in the development of economies

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council, attended part of the activities of the “Al-Amin Forum” in its second edition, which was held at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, and was titled “Security is the pillar of the modern economy…the fourth industrial revolution.” To discuss how the economic and security sectors keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the role of security institutions and companies that manufacture modern technology, and future challenges in this field. The forum discussed the role of security in the development and growth of modern economies that are adopting the solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The future changes that may occur in the security industry were also reviewed, while the discussion revolved throughout the forum’s sessions around main topics that focused on the race of countries in adopting the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Industrial Revolution. Fourth, its security accompaniment, and the role of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, as well as the role of companies that manufacture modern technology in ensuring a safe technical environment, especially on the economic level. Through these topics, the forum aimed to shed light on security keeping pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the role of security institutions in activating that keeping pace, as well as the contribution of security institutions in supporting the economy.