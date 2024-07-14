Juarez City.- Two alleged robbers who robbed the driver of a rental car on a digital platform of money and belongings were arrested by municipal police on Saturday night.

Adrián Sánchez, spokesman for the Public Security Secretariat, reported that they responded to a call from a citizen, where they reported two people detained for the crime of robbery with violence on the streets of Puerto de Loretta and Salvárcar, in the area of ​​El Sauzal.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, a group of people handed over two subjects accused of assaulting a platform driver. The victim reported that they threatened him with a firearm aboard his gray Nissan vehicle, 2013 model, and robbed him of his belongings.

The uniformed officers proceeded to arrest Rodrigo ZR, 24, and Sergio ME, 35, and upon consulting the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that both have criminal records for the same crime and drug possession, events that occurred during the course of this year.