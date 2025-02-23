The Xuntos Association will go to the Prosecutor’s Office when considering that the dome of Podemos Protected the alleged harassment to women of its founder



The Xuntos Citizen Platform, an entity registered as an association in the Xunta de Galicia, has announced that He will denounce Irene Montero before the Prosecutor’s Office, Ione Belarra and Ángela Rodríguez, better known as PAM, considering that the cover -up of the leaders of Podemos … Juan Carlos Monedero, indicated by alleged abuse to party companions, has a criminal component.

«There is an internal complaint in the party of this type of actions since 2016, and being an issue that was known ‘Populi’ internally, we understand that with Their complaint could have been avoided by the commission of subsequent serious crimes », The Xuntos coordinator, Carlos González Armada, points out. He also maintains that the fact that Podemos’s dome has not reported means helping Monedero, one of the founders of the purple party, to “hide their crimes.” Although, for now, Monedero is not charged with any crime.

Specifically, the Xuntos platform argues that the attitude of Montero, Belarra and Ángela Rodríguez could be constitutive of the crimes of omission of the duty of relief or cover -up. The platform is clear that the dome of Podemos knew what was happening with purse and, instead of informing the authorities of these facts to act and protect the victims, the victims were protected, «They hid it to avoid a political scandal, leaving unprotected »to their party companions.

A WhatsApp audio of an ex -collaborator by Pablo Iglesias,Published exclusively by ABC, it revealed cases of assumption of purse to party companions.











