A plastic surgery that kidnaps an innocent life!

An Egyptian girl died of complications from a medical error while undergoing cosmetic surgery.

The incident began when Mayar Al-Tohamy, in her thirties, working as a manager in a branch of a telecommunications company, decided to lose weight two years ago.

Mayar decided to go to a plastic surgery doctor and he convinced her of the process of removing excess skin and sagging.

Indeed, she went to one of the private hospitals in Dokki based on the doctor’s directions, and pre-operative examinations were done completely, and the result was sound, and as a result, an agreement was made with the doctor to conduct the operation and she was transferred to enter the operations and inform her eligibility that the process will take two hours with the recovery and while waiting for her family to leave, she did not go out at the time that Doctors identified it for them, and signs of suspicious tension and anxiety began on the nursing kit, and their response was that it was in the recovery room and everything was fine, according to the Egyptian newspaper, “Al-Dustour”.

And when her family asked the nursing staff, where was the doctor who had performed the operation for her, they informed them that he had finished the operation and left the hospital, leaving nothing but nursing, and here the patient’s family felt a sense of anxiety.

Hours later, they discovered that their daughter’s condition had deteriorated as a result of severe bleeding after cutting an artery, and she was subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital, and after they went to her, they told them that she had died as a result of the doctor’s negligence by cutting her artery and left her bleeding and left the hospital, and there was no intensive care, so they had to transfer her to another hospital. But she passed away.