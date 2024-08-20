An electric flower that numbs your tongue. A plant that tastes like seafood. A cyanobacteria ravioli. A miniature forest with tiny mushrooms that emerge from the plate as if they were sprouting from the ground. These curious morsels, which could easily have come from a Roald Dahl story or a science fiction novel, are part of the menu with which The Edible Herbarium surprises those who attend the botanical tastings, which are organized in art galleries and other spaces where one would not expect to find snacks so creative. Kike Gallardo and Daniel Bustillo, its founders, studied Biology together. As well as being biologists, the former is also a chef and the latter an illustrator. By combining their skills, they have managed to launch an environmental education project that seeks to raise awareness through the palate.

To understand how all this came about, we have to go back ten years, when Gallardo, after finishing his degree and specialising in food production, decided to train in cooking. Shortly afterwards he began working at the Akelarre restaurant. “When I got there, I saw that the dishes on the tasting menu had a lot of super interesting herbs. And I said, ‘Wow, I’ve seen these plants at university, I know their scientific name, but no one has explained to me that this is edible and that it’s very good,’” he recalls. One of the things that he and Bustillo did at university was to create herbariums, that is, collections of pressed plant organisms that serve to better understand the species that exist in a certain environment. Gallardo came up with the idea that, in each of the restaurants where he worked, he would create a herbarium with the plants that were on the menu and then give it away.

Having a biologist in the kitchen can be tremendously valuable. For five years, Gallardo spent time in several Michelin-starred restaurants, worked in Paris and ended up at Celler de Can Roca, where he understood that “there was a great opportunity to do science and cooking at the same time.” In Madrid, he started a project called Gallardo’s dinnerswhich would be the seed of future botanical tastings. At that time, Bustillo had discovered that he really liked illustration and, after going to one of these dinners, he drew several botanical plates with the dishes that Gallardo had prepared. There they realized that, through illustrations, they could better convey all the botanical stories that they collected on the dishes.

These images accompany their tastings, which describe the interesting relationship that humans have developed with plants. Through food and tasting botanical species that we are not used to, they aim to make us more aware of the role they play in the ecosystem and how important their conservation is. Theirs is a creative —and delicious— way of doing environmental outreach: “If the traditional option of just giving a hard time isn’t working, we’re going to see what other tools we have to reach the population. In our case, it’s cooking and art.” They always bet on outreach through seduction and a sense of humor.

Each tasting includes 12 bites covering the four botanical kingdoms: plants, fungi, algae and cyanobacteria. While Daniel shows the illustrations and tells the public all kinds of curiosities, Gallardo prepares the edible version of that illustration. Depending on the season, you can try plants such as purslane, oyster leaf or salicornia, mushrooms such as truffle or bridal veil, algae such as codium or cyanobacteria such as the fat choy —a type of photosynthetic bacteria used in Chinese cooking. The menu ends with a dish that has been named after the project: the edible herbarium, two sheets of rice paper between which different plants and flowers are placed, which are pressed and roasted. The result is a crunchy disc in which each bite has a different flavour.

In addition to botanical tastings, they organize field trips where they invite attendees to try to recognize what they see around them. “People think they don’t know anything about wild plants, but they sit down to observe and suddenly they identify a Venus’ navel, a lavender, a dandelion, a blackberry…” Those who sign up for these trips also learn which of these plants are edible. Gallardo and Bustillo perceive that people are much more receptive to hearing about respect for the environment when they are in the countryside than in other contexts. “There they begin to understand that the disappearance of a plant is a disaster for the entire ecosystem, because it leads to the disappearance of an insect, which in turn leads to the disappearance of a bird.”

Gallardo is very clear that chefs have a fundamental role to play when it comes to raising awareness about sustainability. “With the media attention we have, we have no choice but to use that power for a greater good, which is to take care of the planet. If we want to maintain our menus, of which we are so proud, we have to preserve the source from which they come and take care of the people who produce them.” Because this vision of sustainability in gastronomy goes far beyond the ingredients: it includes those who work the land, those who transport them and, of course, those who cook and serve them, who are the ones who ultimately value all the work that goes into a food so that it can reach the plate.

