Planetary alignments are very amazing astronomical events that you cannot miss. Fortunately this month of April 2023 there will be a small evening planetary alignment that will bring together four stars in the western sky.

This planetary alignment will be recorded on next April 24 and will be made up of Mercury, Venus, Mars and Uranus and the Moon which will be appreciated in your last quarter phase.

According to the educational site StarWalk the night of the April 24, Mercury, Venus, Mars and Uranus will be visible in the western skyin a small sector of the sky of 40 degrees.

These four planets can be seen with the naked eye for a few moments after sunset, with Venus and Mars being the brightest and the stars that can be seen most easily with the naked eye.

The other two planets, Mercury and Uranus, can also be seen, although with greater difficulty with the naked eye. Well, perhaps it will be necessary to use observation instruments to contemplate them.

The place educational starwalks He explained that in order to be able to contemplate the alignment of planets in its entirety, you must wait for the moment in which Mercury is above the horizon in the constellation of Aries.

Due to Mercury’s location, detecting it during this alignment will be a difficult task, as it remains so close to the Sun that you will only be able to see it in the western sky for a few moments.

It should be noted that although this planetary alignment can be seen days before and after. April 24 will be the best date to observe the four planets and the Moon.