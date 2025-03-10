The clash has caused a considerable fire in the parking lot with several affected vehicles and the injured were transferred to the hospital

A plane with five people on board has crashed this Sunday in the Lancaster Countyin Pennsylvania, in the east of the United States, as reported by the Federal North American Aviation Administration.

The incident has caused several injured, according to local television Whp CBS 21, which indicates that the device has crashed in the parking lot of the Retired community Brethren Village About 15.20, near Lancaster airport. Several vehicles that were on land have fired.

The plane is a 1981 beechcraft bonanza owned by Jam Zoom Yyos LLC, according to the data related to the registration, N347M.

Last hour – Air accident in Pennsylvania, USA A plane crashed in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, specifically in the FairView Drive and MeadowView Court area. The authorities have confirmed the presence of multiple victims, although it has not yet been … pic.twitter.com/sezxrd78ic – Mónica Saade (@monicasaadex) March 9, 2025

The governor of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, has offered “all the resources” of the State to respond to this emergency.