Light-engine aircraft Piper with a faulty engine was forced to land on the beach in Kronstadt

The Piper light aircraft made an emergency landing on a beach near Kronstadt after an engine failure. This was reported by the press service of the North-Western transport prosecutor’s office in Telegram-channel.

It is specified that the incident on the beach of the Gulf of Finland occurred on August 4 at about 17:00. There was a pilot on board the aircraft. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

Upon the fact of the incident, the North-Western Transport Prosecutor’s Office is checking compliance with the legislation on flight safety. If there are grounds, the necessary measures will be taken, the press service noted.

Earlier, a light aircraft made a hard landing in the Komi Republic. The pilot was injured as a result of the accident.