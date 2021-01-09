Indonesian authorities have reported the launch of a search operation in the Java Sea after losing contact with a Boeing 737 passenger plane as soon as it took off this Saturday from the capital, Jakarta. There were 56 passengers on the plane – including seven minors – and six crew members.

“The fishermen of the Seribu islands have reported that they have seen remains, but we cannot confirm anything because we are still on the way,” a spokesman for the Indonesian rescue agency, Suwito, explained in statements to Indonesian television Metro TV.

The Air Sriwijaya airline plane was heading to Pontianak, on the island of Borneo, when it disappeared from the radar, the head of the Soekarno-Hatta international airport, Haerul Anwar, confirmed to the Sarang Berita news portal. Also a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Transport, Adita Irawati, has confirmed that contact has been lost.

“We are investigating in coordination with the National Search and Rescue Agency and the National Transportation Security Commission,” Adita explained in statements collected by Metro TV.

The device disappeared from the tracking instruments when it flew over the island of Lancang. According to the FlightRadar tracking website, the plane lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, approximately 4 minutes after leaving Jakarta.