A Brazilian passenger plane that took off from the city of Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, and was flying to Guarulhos international airport, on the outskirts of São Paulo, has plummeted into a residential area in the city of Vinhedo. Firefighters have deployed seven teams to the scene of the accident. The aircraft was carrying 62 people, including four crew members, according to the airline Voepass. At least four people have died, according to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

The Civil Defense agency fears that it has hit a residential area. Hospitals in nearby towns have been put on alert. The crashed plane is a twin-engine ATR 72, according to Globo.

“He saved my life,” said an emotional passenger at the airport where the crashed flight departed after being denied boarding for arriving late. Images recorded by neighbours who witnessed the plane crash and the fire caused by the impact are circulating on social media.

The governors of Paraná and São Paulo, the plane’s origin and destination, were together at a public event and are heading to Vinhedo. The city where the accident occurred is located 70 kilometers north of São Paulo.

News in development.

