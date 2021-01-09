A new air tragedy shakes again Indonesia, where This Saturday a plane crashed with 62 people on board four minutes after taking off from the Jakarta airport. The device, a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500, lost more than 3,000 meters in height in less than a minute and crashed into the Java Sea, according to the Internet portal Fligthradar24.

“The plane fell into the sea like lightning and exploded in the water. It was so close that some plywood rubble almost hit my boat, ”a fisherman who witnessed the incident told the BBC. Other residents of the Laki and Lancang islands, in whose waters The rescue teams have already found remains of the device and are looking for the fuselage. Unfortunately, It is feared that all 50 passengers, including children and babies, and the 12 crew members have died.

The plane, from the low cost company Sriwijaya and with the code SJ-182, he lost contact with the control tower at 2:40 p.m. (8:40 a.m., Spanish peninsular time), when he se headed to the city of Pontianak, in the province of West Kalimantan, on the Indonesian part of the island of Borneo. According to local residents told a local radio station, they thought the explosion was “thunder because it was pouring rain,” the Straits Times newspaper reported. On Twitter, the passenger of another flight that was going to land in Jakarta at that time also says that his plane had to ascend again and wait half an hour due to bad weather.

Although the damaged device is a Boeing 737, it is not one of the controversial MAX models that have been on the ground since March 2019 until last December due to two fatal accidents. Precisely, the first of them took place in Indonesia in October 2018, when a Lion Air flight with 189 passengers also fell into the sea twelve minutes after taking off from Jakarta. Five months later, another similar model crashed in Ethiopia with 157 people on board.

2,045 million fine



In both cases, the investigation revealed computer system failures that caused the two planes to plummet without the pilots being able to control them. After correcting those mistakes amid a global scandal that shattered Boeing’s image and dwindled its orders, the 737 MAXs were flown again in the US in December. But the company was fined $ 2.5 billion this week. (2,045 million euros) for hiding such failures.

Waiting to know the causes, This latest accident adds to Indonesia’s long ‘black list’. In the last two decades, a thousand people have died in air accidents in this archipelago of 17,500 islands and 260 million inhabitants. Although it is one of the most buoyant markets for manufacturers and airlines, especially low-cost, its development has not been consistent with its safety or with the training of pilots and maintenance personnel. For this danger, all its airlines were banned from flying to the European Union for more than a decade, until the veto was lifted in 2018. Since then, this is the second accident recorded.