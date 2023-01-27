The match at 2pm on Saturday against Ascoli moved to 2pm on Sunday. During the night found a charter for Pescara with departure at 3 and arrival in Ascoli Piceno expected just before dawn
A nightmarish trip for Palermo to Ascoli Piceno, where he should have taken the field at 2 pm. The flight scheduled for Friday evening did not take off for Rome due to a crystal failure and the team remained on the ground waiting for a other plane. The second charter flight, with destination Pescara, should have allowed Corini’s team to arrive in Ascoli Piceno during the night. After a thousand vicissitudes found a flight with take-off at 3 and expected arrival just before dawn.
Negotiations
—
At that point, the close negotiations with Lega B and the other club began immediately to postpone the match. The official press release arrived during the night, with the match postponed by 24 hours: thus the game will be played at 2 pm on Sunday instead of 2 pm on Saturday.
January 27, 2023 (change January 28, 2023 | 01:05)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#plane #window #broke #Palermos #flight #stopped #Match #postponed #hours
Leave a Reply