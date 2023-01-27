A nightmarish trip for Palermo to Ascoli Piceno, where he should have taken the field at 2 pm. The flight scheduled for Friday evening did not take off for Rome due to a crystal failure and the team remained on the ground waiting for a other plane. The second charter flight, with destination Pescara, should have allowed Corini’s team to arrive in Ascoli Piceno during the night. After a thousand vicissitudes found a flight with take-off at 3 and expected arrival just before dawn.