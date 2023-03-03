The mayor of Yenakiyevo Khramenkov said that a plane was shot down over the territory of the city

A plane was shot down over the city of Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The mayor of the city Roman Khramenkov announced this in his Telegram-channel.

“A plane was shot down over the territory of the city. Get everyone off the streets,” he wrote.

Politician also published A photo showing a plume of black smoke. “We are clarifying the situation,” Khramenkov added.

The mayor did not provide any other details. At the same time, the Telegram channel SHOT informsthat the pilots of the aircraft, according to preliminary information, ejected.