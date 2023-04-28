Despite the validity of a 72-hour truce between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the African country, bullets from “light weapons” hit a plane on Friday that was preparing to evacuate Turkish citizens. trapped in the territory in conflict. The Turkish Ministry of Defense denounced that its C-130, which was flying towards the Wadi Sayedna base in Omdurman, received several shots without giving further details of the author of the attack. “Our plane has landed safely. Despite the fact that there have been no injuries among our personnel, the necessary checks have been carried out on the device, “he explained. Both the Armed Forces and the paramilitaries insisted that members of the rival group had fired the shots. Therefore, both considered that there was a violation of the three-day ceasefire that had been agreed since Thursday night. The RSF emphasized that the base where the plane would land is in “an area not controlled” by them and clarified that “they have no forces in the vicinity.” Related news standard Si Eight days of terror in Sudan GERARDO ELORRIAGA Foreign residents, including some eighty Spaniards, resist the fighting locked up in their homes without electricity, water and hardly any food The armed clashes between the two groups since April 15 have already left more than 500 dead and around 4,000 injured. In addition, the fighting has caused a massive exodus from the country, both of Sudanese civilians and of thousands of foreigners who remained in the Arab territory and who have had to be evacuated by governments around the world. The UN, which interrupted its activities after the death of five humanitarian workers, warned that it can no longer provide aid in this area where “50,000 children suffer from acute malnutrition.” He also warned that the situation could be “worse” after learning that the attacks against several prisons in the country have led to the escape of thousands of prisoners, many of them imprisoned for serious crimes. The figure, although it is difficult to count due to the public disorder, is estimated at some 25,000 inmates who have left the prisons, according to the Arab chain Al Jazeera. Bombs and shots The paramilitaries, who have come out in favor of a humanitarian truce -which serves to evacuate civilians-, have called for an immediate end to the violence. “We call on the international community to hold the coup leaders accountable for their actions,” they said. But the bombs and shots fired by both sides, as denounced by the leaders of the army and the RSF themselves, continued this Friday in the capital, Khartoum, and in the Darfur region, in the east of the country.

