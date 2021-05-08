A plane crashed into the sea this Saturday morning when it was flying over the Cabo de Palos area. The pilot, a 66-year-old citizen of English nationality, was performing different acrobatic maneuvers when he could not continue the flight for reasons that have not yet been determined and he rushed towards the sea, as confirmed by sources close to the event. .

Several boats went to the area of ​​the accident to help in the rescue work of the pilot, a civilian hobbyist, in the vicinity of Cala Reona, as well as a helicopter and members of the Local Police of Cartagena and the Civil Guard. It was a private boat that managed to locate the lifeless body of the pilot off Cala Reona. Later, Salvamento Marítimo moved the body to Cabo de Palos. Together with the Civil Guard, they are investigating the event to clarify the facts.

As José Luis Martínez, an eyewitness to the accident, explained to LA TRUTH, the aircraft was flying over the sea a few meters from the coast doing ‘loops’, until at one point it had ‘stuck’ against the water.

The flight plan only contemplated that one person was flying inside the plane, although divers from the Maritime Rescue and Civil Guard work in the area to rule out the presence of more occupants on the flight.