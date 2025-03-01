03/01/2025



Updated at 19: 16h.





A merchandise plane of the Fedex company that had just taken off from Newark Liberty International Airport, in the state of New Jersey, has been forced to carry out An emergency landing After colliding with a bird and that one of the engines began to burn.

After the incinte, occurred around 8.00 local time, the plane landed At the same airportas reported by Lenis Valens, spokesman for the New York Port Authority and New Jersey, and collects the Associated Press news agency. The traffic of the device has not been injured, and the fire was limited to the engine.

«Our crew declared the emergency and He returned healthy and saved to Newark. We are grateful for their rapid performance and that of the first interveners, ”said Fedex in a statement collected by the ABC television network.

An audio recorded by Liveatc (a live audio transmission platform from air traffic control communications) captured a person who stated: “We need to cancel due to a possible clash with a bird (…) and return to the airport.” Moments later, another subject is heard: “We believe we have seen the right wing engine fall”.









Emergency landing caused A brief interruption of air traffic As a precautionary measure, although the operations resumed shortly after, Valens said.