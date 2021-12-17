In the 1940s, the Swiss manufacturer IWC Schaffhausen developed a watch for the British Royal Air Force that became a classic, the Mark 11.

Like the other models of the brand designed for use in combat, it was characterized by high precision, robustness and functional design, with easily readable dials.

Now, two new models recall that chapter in the brand’s history and its connection with British planes.

THE Big Pilot’s Watch 43 Spitfire hits the market in two versions. Both made of titanium and bronze, they have a quick-change bracelet system, which can be brown calf leather with contrasting stitching or green-dyed buffalo leather. Prices: R$ 55.6 thousand and R$ 57.9 thousand, on the website www.iwc.com.br.

