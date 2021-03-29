At dawn this Monday, Aerolineas Argentinas flight AR1066 departed for Russia, in order to return with another shipment of doses of the Sputnik V.

At the moment the size of the shipment is unknown that this expedition will pick up, since they usually find out only when they arrive at Sheremetyevo International Airport, something scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in our country (0:30 on March 30 in Moscow).

Once there, there will be four hours of work to load the vaccines and then start the return. The vehicle is expected to set foot on Argentine soil again at 4.30pm on Tuesday.

“The logistical effort that is made to get the flights out in a matter of hours can be done because there is an airline put at the service of the Argentines. Each plane that arrives with vaccines allows to give continuity to the vaccination plan drawn up by the National Government, “he said. Pablo Ceriani, president of Aerolineas Argentinas.

It is the tenth flight to Russia to bring boxes of Sputnik V. Among the previous nine, 3,669,000 doses arrived in the country, of which 370,000 arrived last Friday.

The flag carrier also brought 908,000 doses of the vaccine produced by Sinopharm from Beijing, People’s Republic of China.

So far, the number of vaccines that arrived in the country on Aerolineas Argentinas flights is 4,577,000.

Last Friday 370,000 doses of Sputnik V arrived in the country. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros.

Last week, Carla Vizzotti, Minister of Health of the Nation, reported that “it was agreed federally and with scientific evidence to prioritize the first dose, vaccinate as many people as possible, defer the second dose for three months and work hard to accelerate the vaccination process in order to reduce mortality “.

The government’s decision to postpone the second dose affects the three vaccines that arrive in the country: Covax, Sinopharm and Sputnik, although it has a different second component, the official said.

According to him Public Vaccination MonitorUntil now, 4,594,745 vaccines have been distributed and 3,641,903 have been applied. It is also detailed that 2,976,247 people received the first dose and 665,656 the two.

