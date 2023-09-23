The St. Petersburg-Moscow plane collided with a flock of birds during landing, reports Telegram-AVIANCIDENT channel. The incident occurred at Vnukovo airport.

The collision occurred at a height of up to three meters. The landing went well.

“During the post-flight inspection, numerous traces of bird strikes were found on the left and right planes of the wing, the main and front landing gear, in the internal contour of control system No. 1. The aircraft was suspended from flights,” the message says. No bird remains were found on the plane.

A passenger plane previously flying to Moscow made an emergency landing with a failed engine.