Plane flying from Sochi to Moscow made an emergency landing in Volgograd

A plane of the Russian airline Ural Airlines, flying from Sochi to Moscow, suddenly changed course and landed in another city, reports Telegram– channel “Caution, news”.

According to the source, the aircraft was supposed to land at the capital’s Domodedovo airport at 22:30. However, during the flight, passengers were told that for technical reasons the plane would have to make an emergency landing in Volgograd. One of the travelers told the Telegram channel that the plane shook violently during landing.

Earlier, smoke erupted from the engine of a passenger plane of the Yamal airline at the Pulkovo airport parking lot in St. Petersburg. All passengers and crew members were evacuated, no one was hurt.