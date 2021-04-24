Two people were killed in a plane crash near Winslow, Arizona, on Friday afternoon.

The local authorities said that after receiving reports of the crash, crews of police, emergency and firefighters went to the site of the accident, where they found a plane engulfed in fire, and then extinguished the fire.

Police added that work is underway to determine the identity of the two dead, while the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will open an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.