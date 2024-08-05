Tassili Airlines plane’s tire bursts during takeoff in Algeria

A Tassili Airlines plane made an emergency landing near the city of Illizi in Algeria after sustaining damage during takeoff, the publication writes TSA.

The carrier said the Bombardier turboprop with passengers on board had a tire blow out while climbing. Unconfirmed reports suggest that debris from the tire hit the propeller, causing it to break and the tip of the blade to fly off and hit a window. Photos from the scene show the window shattered.

It is specified that the crew had to turn off one of the engines in the air before landing at the departure airfield. The landing was successful.

