The Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stated that the department has a long-term plan to train Dubai government employees to use (GBT chat) technology, in cooperation with the local government agencies. This plan also includes awareness of the best methods of use and developments. What will happen on the technology in later times and ways of safe use of such a rapidly developing type of technology.

This came during a symposium on “GBT Chat” technology and its role in enhancing creativity, and its uses in government work, with the participation of human resources officials in Dubai government departments, and prominent specialists in the field of artificial intelligence, and in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority and the Dubai Future Foundation, in the Mohammed Library. Bin Rashid yesterday.

Al-Falasi said, “The department has started training government employees, and this symposium is one of its means in the field of training and the application of frameworks, controls and policies.”

Al-Falasi stressed that the use of artificial intelligence is no longer a luxury, but has become a necessity, and applications of artificial intelligence have imposed themselves on everyone, and have entered every detail of people’s daily lives, and ministries, departments, institutions and companies in the public and private sectors are racing to benefit from modern technologies and harness them to serve customers.

He added that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department is keen to keep abreast of global developments in the field of digital technologies, take advantage of the great opportunities offered by technology, and support the sustainable and comprehensive development process in Dubai and the UAE, indicating that the department’s strategy 2023-2026 came to keep pace with developments and rapid continuous changes. By working to build an environment based on innovation, embracing and adopting innovative ideas to lead pioneering thought in the human resources sector locally and internationally through programs, studies and research, working with experts and specialists in the field of human resources and cooperating with institutions and entities that will provide the Dubai government with effective solutions and recommendations to overcome market challenges. Work, plan and prepare for the future.

A group of specialists spoke at the symposium, presenting a summary of their ideas and experiences in the “GBT Chat” technology and the uses of artificial intelligence in government work. Dr. Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of the Center for Future Studies at the University of Dubai and founding partner of the “Government 01” platform, reviewed the role of generative artificial intelligence. Especially ChatGPT technology in enhancing the creativity of government employees by using it to generate new ideas in many areas such as: improving government services, ways to improve the efficiency of procedures, generating ideas to solve general problems, and analyzing data, policies and complex quantitative information. For her part, a consultant in the field of data science and artificial intelligence and co-founder and director of Horstec, Dr. Amna Al Shamsi, shed light on human creativity in the era of artificial intelligence, and said that the achievements of generative artificial intelligence that we touch in our daily lives are the result of cumulative and continuous human creativity, which are scientific achievements In mathematics, algorithms, and machine learning, she paved the way for the development of generative artificial intelligence.

She added that the content that was used to train generative artificial intelligence was co-created by humans in various fields; For example, high-performance computing devices have been developed to increase the efficiency of generative artificial intelligence, and users of generative artificial intelligence contribute to improving it by checking its outputs, and that there is always room for more creativity, whether by using, employing and developing generative artificial intelligence, or in other ways. Al Shamsi stressed the importance of focusing on the skills that will enable people to further development, creativity and achievement in the future in the presence and development of artificial intelligence, and that the most prominent of these skills are: creative and analytical thinking and emotional and social intelligence, which can be acquired and enhanced through innovative educational and training experiences, noting that flexibility Lifelong learning may become a necessity for human creativity in the future.

Regulations

The Director General of the Human Resources Department of the Government of Dubai, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, said that the controls applied by government agencies in Dubai are able to provide technology to the employee in a correct and safe manner, so that its aim is to serve customers by enhancing the quality of services provided to them and facilitating access to them.

He said: “There are controls and policies for the correct use of technology to preserve privacy and data confidentiality, and these controls have been developed and implemented in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Government and other competent authorities.”