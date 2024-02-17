Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, Alia Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the program represents a promising opportunity to diversify water resources and reduce dependence on traditional water supplies, pointing out that in light of rapid population growth and the increasing pressure it places on water resources, investment in rain enhancement research has become A strategic solution for countries where arid and semi-arid climatic conditions prevail. Al Mazrouei said, in media statements: “The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science seeks to continue the plan to expand the scope of investment in rain enhancement research and related technologies, to ensure a more sustainable and reliable water supply, and thus enhance the country’s water security, as the program sees investment in rain enhancement research as a strategic option.” “Given its crucial role in addressing water scarcity, ensuring sustainable management of water resources, as well as contributing to achieving climate change adaptation strategies.”

She added, “Climate change, the increasing demand for water resources, and increasing population growth are all issues and challenges that have exacerbated water scarcity globally, which forces us in the UAE to adopt innovative and sustainable solutions to ensure the sustainability of water resources for current and future generations. Moreover, support The program’s continuous provision of scientific research and advanced technological innovations in the field of rain enhancement stems from its strong belief in the feasibility of investment research as a strategic investment to ensure water security and enhance the ability of societies to adapt to climate change.”

Al Mazrouei stated that the peer review report issued by the World Meteorological Organization on global activities to enhance rainfall revealed noticeable increases recorded by international pollination operations in the amounts of water resulting from rain at rates ranging between 5% and 25%, depending on the availability of appropriate climatic conditions. This confirms the importance of these investments in enhancing water security.

She explained that the projects that received the Rain Enhancement Science Program grant in previous sessions achieved tangible results and valuable data that contributed to expanding the knowledge base of the scientific community. These research proposals were translated into prototypes for rain enhancement applications, and their activities were tested and verified for their ability to enhance rain enhancement processes. During the field research campaigns implemented by the program, she stressed that the UAE program’s experiment-based approach allows the innovative ideas presented by research proposals to be transformed into practical applications that keep pace with the local environmental conditions in the UAE and other arid and semi-arid regions. The program also encourages those with research proposals. The new initiative aims to build on the results and achievements achieved during previous sessions, and benefit from the accumulated experience of the program to enhance current capabilities, pave the way towards further development and improvement in the field of rain enhancement research, and enhance its role in confronting the challenges of water scarcity, as well as ensuring the application of rain enhancement techniques. On a larger scale. She pointed out that the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science has a firm commitment to the importance of innovation, based on basic principles, the most important of which is responsibility, as the program seeks, through investment in science and technology, to enhance international cooperation to confront pressing challenges based on a research approach based on anticipating the challenges of the future and anticipating them with innovative solutions. She stressed that the program has established a number of purely scientific and research considerations and mechanisms that determine the countries that will be cooperated with in implementing rain enhancement research, based on the firm commitment of the UAE program to achieve prosperity for societies by enhancing international cooperation and supporting scientific and technological progress in the field of research. Rain enhancement, to achieve a better future for all.

COP 28 outcomes

The Director of the Emirates Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, Alia Al Mazrouei, stated that the program is currently working to employ the outcomes of the Global Climate Change Conference (COP28), which the UAE hosted at the end of last year, to enhance technological innovation, to address the challenges of water security, and address the repercussions of climate change.

She pointed out that the program seeks to benefit from the ideas presented and the international partnerships that were strengthened during the conference to advance research efforts in the field of rain enhancement research. The program also intends to integrate the conference’s recommendations with its future research directions in order to contribute to global efforts aimed at securing sustainable water resources at both levels. Local and global.