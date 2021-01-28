Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers the Future Planet section for its daily and global information contribution on the 2030 Agenda, the eradication of poverty and inequality, and the progress of developing countries. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The goal is ambitious: reduce by 90%, the population that requires care for one or more neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), by 2030. We are talking about more than 1 billion people affected around the world. In the new approved roadmap by the Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO), and presented this January 28 by its director, Tedros Adhanom, includes several objectives and strategies to achieve “end neglect to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals ( ODS) ”. NTDs form a group of 20 diseases with great differences and similarities at the same time, and something very important in common: the devastating effects on the health and socioeconomic conditions of populations, in many cases, already impoverished.

This January 30 marks the World Day of NTDs, the beginning of a decade marked by the greatest pandemic of the century that threatens to leave traditionally underserved populations even more relegated. Experts analyze whether this new route so ambitious it is also useful and realistic.

What is a roadmap for?

The strategies and approaches in the roadmap help country ministries of health to better plan and integrate their attention to NTDs to achieve SDG target 3.3, related to ending epidemics caused by these diseases. And furthermore, they are intended to be an instrument to encourage political commitment, along with that of the global health community, including donors, the private sector, NGOs, and research centers, among others.

The experience of the previous roadmap (2012-2020) yielded encouraging results, according to WHO: 500 million fewer people than in 2010, in need of attention for NTDs; 40 countries have eliminated at least one NTD; lymphatic filariasis, like trachoma, has been eliminated as a public health problem in four countries in the Americas; and in Africa, there are only fewer than 1,000 registered sleeping sick patients left.

These data allow some optimism and ambition, as reflected in the new roadmap (2021-2030), in which period, it is expected that 100 countries will completely eliminate one NTD and that at least two will be eradicated from the planet.

With some there is little left to achieve eradication, as with guinea worm, which is acquired mainly by ingestion of stagnant water (there are barely 50 cases left), or yaws, which affects skin, bones and cartilage (for which it is already counted with the cure through a simple oral antibiotic).

All of this is expected to be achieved through the integration of NTD programs into the daily activities of health systems. For example, an estimated 40 countries will be able to adopt integrated strategies against diseases with cutaneous manifestations, which are more than half of the entire NTD group.

From vertical to transversal

A Spanish NGO with a long history in the fight against neglected diseases with skin manifestations is Anesvad. Gabriel Díez, head of advocacy for this organization, which works mainly in West African countries, has seen with his own eyes the great progress involved in changing focus: from looking for and treating a single disease to doing it in an integrated way, with the objective of strengthening the health systems response.

When Díez began to visit the projects in Benin, before 2010, there were more than 1,000 cases and now there are barely 200. “But the important thing,” he says, “is that before he only went to look for a disease, while now the attention includes many others associated with the context in which the affected population lives ”. The active search for cases of Buruli ulcer (which largely affects children under 15 years of age) in a Benin commune, for example, through joint work with the health ministry, yielded interesting data. Of more than 1,000 people examined, 15 cases of Buruli ulcer, 3 of leprosy, and another 879 of various skin infections were found that were treated.

Gabriel Díez values ​​very positively the change in approach proposed by the new WHO roadmap and that “gathers the experience accumulated by the organizations and health systems that work in places where NTDs are endemic.”

The collaboration of the private sector, as well as foundations and research centers, play a fundamental role for countries to get closer to the objectives of the new roadmap

The collaboration of the private sector, as well as foundations and research centers, play a fundamental role for countries to get closer to the desired objectives. Dr. Silvia Gold, president of the Mundo Sano foundation, supported mainly by the pharmaceutical group Insud Pharma, has been committed for many years in the fight against various NTDs, including Chagas disease, which affects millions of people in the endemic regions of Latin America, and that is present in many other countries such as the US and Spain. Gold is very clear that integration in public-private partnerships favors the strengthening of health systems responses. For this reason, the foundation that he presides works in coordination with ministries of health, is a partner of the WHO, and is also part of the public-private alliance Uniting to Combat NTDs and the Global Chagas Coalition.

“Many neglected diseases are curable and even more avoidable,” says Gold. “Not attending them exposes these populations to reduce their opportunity for development. The furthest thing we can imagine from meeting the SDGs. In the context of the pandemic that we are experiencing, with the collapse of the health system in the world, where the difficulty of caring for the diseases that are normally most cared for is increasing, let’s imagine the risk of people affected by neglected diseases ”.

The neglected investigation

Among the harsh lessons left by the Covid-19 pandemic is the need to improve commitment to health research as well as to translate its results into accessible solutions for underserved populations. Since it was founded by Doctors Without Borders, the Medicines for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi) has been dedicated to researching and developing new diagnostic and treatment tools. Nathalie Strub-Wourgaft, who coordinates her organization’s work for NTDs from Geneva, argues that “these diseases affect populations that are neglected (also) by the research and development (R&D) system.”

There is still a long way to go to really know how these ailments evolve. “In particular,” says Nathalie Strub, “we need a reliable test to confirm cure in many NTDs, which would allow new drugs that are safe and effective to be developed more quickly.” This is essential, as the expert points out: “You may not find a parasite in the blood, but that does not mean that the treatment has worked. We need more diagnostic and treatment tools adapted to the endemic terrain of NTDs ”.

The DNDi expert exemplifies the need with onchocerciasis (also called river blindness). “We have a treatment with ivermectin, with which we managed to eliminate the young worm that transmits this ETD. But we do not tackle the root of the problem, which are the adult worms that live for more than 15 years and generate the young that cause the disease.

Neglecting care and investment in populations suffering from these diseases has disastrous consequences and causes them to re-sprout with more virulence, according to experts

Despite all the difficulties, public-private partnerships have allowed the development of new tools, such as fexinidazole for sleeping sickness, for example. “This is the first oral treatment for this terrible disease,” says Nathalie Strub. “And it has been achieved thanks to a fantastic coordination from WHO and the contribution of all the necessary allies that we work with a common goal. It was great. I think it is one of the best examples of how all the dimensions of disease management were integrated and the necessary financial support and coordination was achieved ”. For Nathalie, ETDs need a commitment to “new people and new science”, a new way of doing and investing in research.

The new roadmap (2021-2030) establishes different objectives for NTDs, depending on whether it is feasible to talk about their control (of transmission routes), elimination or even eradication. All this will depend on how many other components that are related to health are comprehensively addressed, as Gabriel Díez points out. “The impact will be greater the greater the improvement in other key aspects such as education, access to water and sanitation, as well as political and institutional stability and intersectoral collaboration.”

There are diseases, such as yaws, for which, despite recently having the discovery of a cure through a simple dose of azithromycin (discovered a few years ago by the scientist Oriol Mitjà), the cases of resistance still need to be overcome to the antibiotic. And to these is added, as indicated by Gabriel Díez, from Anesvad, that “the factor of having an effective treatment allows locating and detecting more possible cases, which implies a very costly economic and logistical effort for health systems”.

A great investment: 25 x 1

What if the problem of ETDs is approached as a matter of economic investment? According to the WHO, NTD interventions represent one of the greatest economic benefits in the public health sector. It is estimated that, by eliminating the conditions caused by NTDs, the benefit per individual is $ 25 for every dollar invested in chemoprophylactic treatment.

In response to the question posed at the beginning, whether this new roadmap is more ambitious than realistic, Gabriel Díaz considers that it possibly is, “but at the same time it is needed. Beyond the objectives, the roadmap indicates a horizon and establishes a time frame that tells us where to go and where to focus. Hopefully a mobilization of political commitments and financial resources is achieved that will put NTDs on the map of global health ”.

The WHO gives the roadmap the starting gun for countries to integrate care into their health systems. For this reason, Silvia Gold considers that the role of the WHO roadmap is crucial at this time, “to stimulate the strengthening of health systems and the collaboration of different sectors.”

According to the experts consulted, neglecting care and investment in the populations that suffer from these diseases has disastrous consequences and makes them reappear with more virulence. The roadmap is a commitment not to forget more than 1,000 million people on the planet.

