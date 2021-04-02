Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is implementing a plan to develop the agricultural sector in Dalma as part of the island development initiative, and the authority’s plan to enhance agricultural sustainability and food security to build a sustainable agricultural sector that promotes self-sufficiency for the island’s residents, and supports the government’s efforts to achieve sustainable development in Delma.

The plan included the rehabilitation of many farms on the island of Dalma, modernization of irrigation networks, the introduction of new crops and the production of new varieties of vegetables. The authority is also working to enhance technical guidance services and train farm workers, and intensify seasonal extension campaigns to build the capacities of farm owners and workers on the island and help them implement programs. Development, and the focus will be on implementing the integrated management program for palm services to encourage farm owners to apply best practices for palm service, and developing an implementation plan for implementing integrated management programs for pest resistance, in addition to coordinating the demands related to marketing and irrigation water with the relevant authorities.

A large number of farm owners and residents on Dalma Island praised the agricultural sector development plan that comes within the island development initiative, stressing that the plan implemented by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority will contribute to developing farms and raising their productivity, as well as improving the quality of products of vegetables and fruits, and achieving self-sufficiency. One of them, by adopting the best modern agricultural methods, and encouraging farm owners to develop their production.

Yassin Al Hammadi, one of the farmers of Dalma Island, confirmed that the plan to develop agricultural production on Delma Island will have many positive effects, whether at the level of farm owners or residents, as it will increase the productivity of farms and provide high-quality vegetables and fruits, which will contribute to providing these products in front of The population is affordable, thus achieving self-sufficiency for the population of vegetables and fruits.

Distinguished agricultural products that meet the needs of Delma residents

Muhanna Obaid Al Muhairi from Dalma Island believes that the development of the agricultural sector is an important factor in achieving stability on the island and meeting the residents’ needs of vegetables and fruits, through developing plans and studies to determine the actual needs of the local market, and developing the agricultural sector by developing new types or improving production by following Modern agricultural methods, and therefore the agricultural sector development plan supervised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, would achieve ambitions in providing agricultural products such as vegetables and fruits that meet the needs of the island and achieve self-sufficiency.

Tahnoon Rashid from Delma Island added that the island farms are characterized by fertility of the soil, as well as the availability of fresh water on the island, which are factors that help in developing the agricultural sector if there are well thought out and organized plans for the work of the farms, which is what farm owners found in the plans of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, whether In terms of providing the technical and extension side to farm owners, as well as training farm owners to follow the best agricultural methods and other programs that contribute effectively to the development of the agricultural sector, and to achieve self-sufficiency in vegetables and fruits within the island.

Dalma Island is famous for cultivating many vegetables and fruits, as Delma Farms currently produces many vegetable crops such as tomatoes, onions, leaves, corn, and dates, in addition to many types of fruits such as figs, pomegranates, olives, bananas, guava, mangoes and lemons, thanks to the wells of fresh water on the island. This helped the spread of agriculture and the development of distinct types of vegetables and fruits compatible with the nature of the island.

It is noteworthy that the island development initiative implemented by several government agencies, each in its respective fields, expresses the sound vision of the Abu Dhabi government, which aims to achieve comprehensive development in the various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the development of the agricultural sector contributes to stimulating social and economic development on the island, through the sustainability of resources. Natural, increasing agricultural revenues, and supporting the food security requirements of the island’s population.

The owners of farms on Delma Island stress the importance of developing a marketing plan, logistical services and post-harvest transaction facilities, to preserve and package agricultural products in a correct manner to ensure self-sufficiency for the island’s residents and support the needs of nearby areas.

They also stressed the importance of having a farmers’ market similar to the markets organized by the authority, in order to facilitate the sale of their products directly to the island’s residents, provide outlets for selling agricultural supplies on the island and increase the share of water allocated to farms during the summer season.