Some state economic funds go unnoticed due to their long and difficult-to-explain names, but they are important due to the millionaire amounts they handle and the development of the tasks they carry out. An example of this is the National Institute of Associativism and Social Economy (Inaes), which will manage $ 2.5 billion during 2021 and its mission, according to the budget, is to contribute to the strengthening of the sector, which brings together cooperative and mutual activity throughout the country.

After the death of Mario Cafiero, its owner, in September of last year, Inaes was led by a board member, Nahum Mirad. But in the last hours the Government advances in the designation of a new head, what responds directly to the Evita Movement: the sociologist Alexandre Roig, French, and with a long history within the space, in addition to having been dean of the Institute of High Social Studies (Idaes), dependent on the University of San Martín (Unsam).

Roig has been working as an advisor in the Ministry of Social Economy, that depends on Emilio Persico, leader of the Evita Movement. His arrival would once again give the Institute a profile of welfare, as it happened in times when it depended on the Ministry of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, and not the Ministry of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, who took over the area in February from last year looking to give it a more productive look.

The possible landing of Roig has been analyzed in different meetings since last week, in which, in addition to government officials, Persian and Fernando “Chino” Navarro, reference of Evita and, in addition, secretary of Parliamentary and Institutional Relations of the Chief of Cabinet. Roig’s name, like that of others, came from those who have known him for years as a militant in the Movement, which he joined in 2001, during the social and economic crisis that Argentina suffered. But he gained strength and gained weight in the last hours.

The arrival of a new head of Inaes does not imply, executive sources consulted by ClarionThat the area change ministry again. At La Rosada they are convinced that because of how important it is to maintain solid ties with the cooperative and mutual sector -where there is a strong presence of unions-, which it supervises, it has to remain under the orbit of Productive Development and not return to Social Development or Territorial Development and Habitat, led by Jorge Ferraresi.

The possible appointment of Roig and the landing of the Evita Movement In an official structure, from which funds that are destined for social organizations arise, it generates unease in the cooperative sector. Some of those that make up the sector are, for example, Coninagro and Sancor Seguros. It also short circuits with hard Kirchnerism in the internal government for the distribution of functions, positions of power, and the management of key boxes.

One of the functions of Inaes, according to the budget, is to promote the “strengthening and promotion of associativism as a vehicle for achieving the common good and sustainable development.” In the forecast of funds for 2021, the agency has resources for $ 2.492 million, which are distributed in four programs: $ 1,903 million for Promotion, Training and Mutual Cooperative Development; $ 375 million for Management and Administration; $ 180 million for the cooperative and mutual Comptroller function; and $ 34 million for the cooperative and mutual Registry.