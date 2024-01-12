Home page World

This death was avoidable: in Germany, lynxes only have humans as their enemy. A case in BaWü shows how dangerous the road network is for animals.

Remchingen – There aren’t many lynxes left in Germany. And this despite the fact that the shy wild cat is loud FEDERATION has been slowly returning to the forests of the Federal Republic since the 1970s. In Baden-Württemberg, however, there is not yet much of this to be felt. Loud Wildlife portal Baden-Württemberg There is currently no reproducing lynx population locally. A total of six lynxes are currently confirmed in Baden-Württemberg.

Problems when finding a partner for lynxes: Only six wild cats are considered confirmed in BaWü

To change that, BaWü recently wanted to play Cupid and solve this problem once and for all. For this reason, the female Finja was released into the wild in the northern Black Forest in December 2023. Finja was born in the enclosure and, if you believe the words of the Enzkreis wildlife officer, Bernhard Brenneis, is said to bring “valuable genes” to the regional lynx populations. The two-and-a-half-year-old Carpathian lynx cat was supposed to have offspring and thus promote the lynx population in BaWü again. And a change is necessary: ​​The The lynx's biggest enemy is humans.

Acutely endangered: There are only around 200 lynxes left in Germany, which are divided into three separate individual populations. © Justus de Cuveland, archive photo: Wohlgehagen

However, BaWü's plan was thwarted by the dense road network in the area. Animals repeatedly fall victim to car traffic. It wasn't until December that a… Wolf pup run over in BaWü. Now the nighttime foray of a male lynx in BaWü, which could have been the perfect partner for Finja, also ended fatally.

Choice of partners further limited by death of male lynx

The selection of male lynxes for Finja is rare. There are not even ten animals in BaWü. A male lynx had been filmed a few times in the past few months. The male animal was first detected in houses in the Waldshut district in October last year and in November and December it fell into a camera trap in Baden-Baden. The animals are solitary and nocturnal. Other animals also fall into camera traps from time to time: A Wolf padded in front of the lens in Baden-Württemberg.

It is not known whether Finja and the male lynx have met in the past few weeks. If they haven't crossed paths before, then it won't happen again. Because the male lynx is now dead. The dense road network is considered the lynx's greatest enemy. The lynx was run over on the A8 motorway near Remchingen (Enzkreis). A tragic loss for lynx in BaWü, whose numbers are negligible. In In Hesse, the wildcat population has recently increased again. (nhf/dpa)