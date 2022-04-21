The International Meal Company (IMC), controller of the KFC, Pizza Hut and Frango Assado chains — the latter, very traditional on São Paulo roads — will have an intense 2022 left. Faced with the scenario of high inflation and well above the ceiling (11.3% in the accumulated until March), which pressures margins in the food service sector, the company needs to dedicate itself to an innovation agenda to gain autonomy with own sales. The first step has already been taken: organizing the brand portfolio. Until now, there were several banners within the same category, but with different operating models, which prevented the mapping of synergies between the businesses. “The lack of a common platform has caused us to function in silos,” said Alex BX Pinto, head of marketing at IMC.

In practice, the technology will be used by the group to control the data of its consumers – an asset that today escapes because the online operation is concentrated in third-party apps. The company handled R$ 1.85 billion in sales last year, with 28% of the Pizza Hut and KFC brands’ revenue coming from delivery. BX, as the CMO is known in the market, explains that its own digital channels would bring information about the weight of each criterion (price, delivery time and portfolio) in the purchase decision process for each category. Thus, IMC starts to create a more solid database for the business.

“As we work with small margins, this process is decisive to guide the operation”, he said. “A wrong bet in this sector puts a lot to lose.” Even with a 61% increase in net revenue, R$544 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, the company closed the cycle with a net loss of R$41 million, more than half of the net loss recorded throughout the year. year (of R$ 80 million). IMC’s costs of sales and services rose 43% last year, to R$1.26 billion, equivalent to 68% of net revenue. “The price that consumers are willing to pay drops, so we need to be really smart about how we pass on inflation.”

The maturity of the group’s brands in this innovation agenda is also heterogeneous. At Pizza Hut, digital channels had a 40% share of sales in a few months, while at KFC the average was 30%. Frango Assado, responsible for 30% of the group’s sales in 2021 (R$ 549 million), did not have a digital channel. Therefore, the roadside restaurant brand will be given priority at this time. “We are going to implement a loyalty program for Frango Assado, which has a higher frequency”, said the executive.

28% of Pizza Hut and KFC brand revenue came from the delivery service

BX says that, due to the appeal to the young public, efforts include the possibility of ordering delivery or for withdrawal in store through the app itself and through the brands’ social networks. KFC debuted these services this month and, in the case of Frango Assado, the company is also studying the possibility of working on deliveries of the most famous products on the menu, such as semolina bread.

OFFLINE Not all of IMC’s innovation strategies fit into the online world. BX says that, in recent market research, the company found that, in Brazil, sales of pizza via phone call are still much higher than demand for apps (which includes orders via WhatsApp). The scenario provoked a provocation for the team, which is even considering the creation of a national telephone exchange for this service. “The message is that, although we need to grow in the digital world, there is still a lot of basic stuff to be done in the category,” said the CMO. He explains that the flagged market (which has a network operation behind it) represents only 6% of sales in the food service sector in the country, while in the United States this share reaches 60%.

In addition to the solutions for sales in channels that go beyond online platforms, IMC will continue to expand its physical network, which closed last year with 565 stores in the three markets in which it operates (Brazil, the United States and the Caribbean). The projection for this year is to have 70 new addresses. “The stores bring visibility to the brands and help to spread the operation”, said the CMO. The company today requires that any new business venture has a structure for digital services, which often make projects economically viable. But BX explains that, in the country, the physical base is necessary to enter regions where the network is not yet present – ​​in the case of Brazil, there is still much to be explored.