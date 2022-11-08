The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, revealed an integrated plan and a radical change for the ministry to develop the Emirates Standard Test “EMSAT” mechanism, at the level of services and the nature of questions, in order to achieve the aspirations of students.

Finally, in response to students’ inquiries, during the first youth seminars organized by the Council of the Ministry of Education for Youth, in cooperation with the Federal Youth Foundation, he stated that “a specialized team in the Ministry was assigned to prepare the plan and follow-up on its implementation, in addition to conducting interviews with students to take note of their observations and suggestions about (EMSAT), as part of their keenness to evaluate the system in an integrated manner.

The seminar, in the presence of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, discussed the challenges faced by high school students before university studies, innovative solutions and proposed policies to ensure their readiness for their requirements, and to build psychological and academic readiness, in line with the plans and aspirations of the state in creating Human competencies that continue the process of development and growth, in addition to ensuring the quality of education at the university level for students inside and outside the country.

Al Falasi stated that the first challenge for students is related to the university application procedures and requirements, and continued: “Although the current time has witnessed a great improvement in this aspect, compared to what happened about six years ago, we are keen to choose the appropriate university major, which is considered the part The most difficult, because it depends on several factors, including the student’s tendencies and abilities, and the requirements of the labor market.”

Al Falasi stressed the ministry’s keenness to address the challenges faced by students, pointing out that the ministry has an integrated program such as “Intilaaqah” to familiarize students with the procedures for enrolling in university studies, as specializations have been introduced about the labor market, and the details of which will be announced next month.

For her part, Shamma Al Mazrouei said: “The government continues to work on developing educational sector strategies and tools for their application in accordance with best practices, in line with (UAE Centennial 2071), and achieving outputs in line with its future directions in accordance with the highest quality standards.”

She stated that «the labor market is witnessing rapid transformations that require continuous development of the education and training sector to raise students’ readiness and enhance their competitiveness, and preparations for them begin from early stages before moving from school to university, so that students are able to make informed decisions based on knowledge and clarity for their academic and professional career at a stage suffix, commensurate with their skills and passion.”

On the other hand, the Director of the Guidance and Quality of Life Department in the Ministry, Dr. Fatima Kalbet, stated that the national framework for guidance and direction developed by the Ministry targets all age groups from early childhood to lifelong learning, focusing on the axis of vocational guidance and the quality of life of students from the psychological and social aspects. In addition to the quality of digital life according to international best practices.

She referred to the preparation of standards for the general education stage from early childhood to the third cycle, and the framework will be launched in the next stage for the third cycle, because the student’s decisions at this age stage are crucial to his academic career.