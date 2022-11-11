Asobo has published a update for A Plague Tale: Requiem for Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC, making some targeted fixes, particularly to optimize some of the more annoying performance issues that have been highlighted since launch. In addition, the Steam Deck support.

There are a couple of combat rebalances, a series of corrections for crashes, progression freezes, animation bugs and more, but one of the most criticized aspects of the game since launch was the severe performance drops on consoles, when too many rats, lighting effects and more impacted the game . Hopefully, Asobo has been able to isolate and make the necessary changes to address this issue.

The game, however, also points to a frame rate of 30 FPS on console: let’s assume that trying to introduce 60 FPS is not easy and does not fall within the priorities of the developers.

Also, on PC, the game is now compatible with Steam Deck and added more visual and performance options to help users find the right visual balance on all types of computers.

In our review we explained to you that “A Plague Tale: Requiem is a magnificent, engaging, at times heartbreaking sequel. An experience characterized by an incredible artistic direction, capable of giving life to sequences with a great visual impact that alternate more calm rhythms with frantic races, outlining the various characters very well and returning a sense of travel and discovery typical of the best adventures. The stealth gameplay is once again central, but it is enriched from every point of view, and net of some nuances it is really difficult to criticize him. Here, those are the case to allocate them all to technical optimization, because staying anchored to 30 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X seems to us a step backwards that users would have gladly done without. “