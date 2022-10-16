In the last few hours, conflicting rumors have appeared on the net about A Plague Tale: Requiemamong those who say that the game is locked at 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and those who claim that the title points to 60 fps, but that the framerate is unstable.

It all started when Spanish Twitter user @ eXtas1stv in possession of a copy of the game stated that A Plague Tale: Requiem only runs at 30 fps on console and that there is no performance mode for 60 fpsa bit like in the case of Gotham Knights, attaching an image of the options for the game’s graphics.

Subsequently, as reported by Twisted Voxel, various users confirmed the absence of selectable graphics modes, but that in any case the game has an unlocked framerate on the console that aims at 60 fps, while not always reaching this target. For example, a player on ResetEra claims that there are slowdowns when there are many effects of flames or rats on the screen, even with the D1 patch installed.

However, doubts remain, given that other users also declare that A Plague Tale: Requiem does not exceed 30 fps on consoles. For example on Reddit a player said: “I got the game early on PS5 and I can confirm: there is no performance mode. The game runs between 25 and 30 fps. I have already downloaded an update and I hope there is one. be another at launch “.

Obviously for the moment we advise you to take all these indiscretions, both positive and negative ones, with a grain of salt, waiting for official confirmations or technical analyzes of the case. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, as A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available on consoles and PC from October 18.