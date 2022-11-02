A Plague Tale: Requiem he passed it a million players in its First week on the market. The announcement was made by the publisher Focus Entertainment, evidently satisfied with the result, even if the information provided on the subject is really scarce. Let’s read the message:

Focus Entertainment: “More than a million players have already gone on an incredible journey with Amicia and Hug in A Plague Tale: Requiem. Thank you very much! 🤎”

Let us try to explain the data. We are talking about players and not copies sold, because probably the number also includes those players who have tried A Plague Tale: Requiem by downloading it from Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for PC and Xbox. It is difficult to say what its impact is, but we imagine that it has greatly influenced the final result.

As far as revenues are concerned, it is difficult to predict. Surely the agreement between Microsoft and Focus Entertainment will have been beneficial to the publisher, who otherwise would never have launched a game on Game Pass on day one. However, it is difficult to imagine what amount he received.

Generally speaking, when a certain game is announced it is because the publisher is satisfied, so it is not difficult to assume that it is also in this case.

For the rest, if you want more information, read our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem, written by the inscrutable Tommaso Pugliese.