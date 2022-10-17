After the news on Gotham Knights, which on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will run at ‘only’ 30 fps, there are other similar ones regarding the upcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo.

According to the Spanish Twitter user @ eXtas1stv, in possession of a copy of the title, A Plague Tale: Requiem on console runs at 30 fps and would have no performance mode.

The user’s tweet, visible below, is accompanied by an image with options for graphics:

👀🔥 CONFIRMACIÓN 🚨 I confirm the que os comenté in the video of HOY and in the DIRECTO 📺. A Plague Tale Réquiem only works 30fps and keeps available rendimiento in consoles PS5 and Xbox Series. pic.twitter.com/lqmLr1YNWU – eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@ eXtas1stv) October 16, 2022



In reality, at the moment we cannot confirm the absence of graphics options and the rumors circulating on the net are mixed. As Twisted Voxel reports, several users have confirmed what emerged but, at the same time, players claim that A Plague Tale: Requiem has an unlocked framerate that points to 60 fps without reaching them stably.

Another user on Reddit confirms the absence of a performance mode and said that the title on PS5 runs between 25 and 30 fps.

To find out if A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will run at “only” 30 fps, all that remains is to wait for the release scheduled for tomorrow, October 18th.

Source: Reddit – Twistedvoxel.