Now A Plague Tale: Requiem it’s officially a game Verified For Steam Decksthat is, it is fully compatible with the console – portable PC from Valve.

The confirmation came with a post on Twitter from the official channel of the Asobo Studio series, which you can find below.

If you don’t know what we’re talking about, the team of Valve tests games on Steam Deck and based on the outcome of their exams, it marks them with three different stamps: “Verified” indicates that the game is perfectly compatible on Steam Deck; “Playable” means a title that may have limitations or require adjustments by the user to play satisfactorily; while “Not supported” identifies a game that is not compatible with the console in various respects, but not necessarily unplayable.

A Plague Tale Requiem has precisely obtained the “Verified” status, which means that the game has been deemed fully compatible by the Valve team for Steam Deck and therefore can be played on this device without encountering any problems.

Clearly some compromises will be necessary on the graphics and performance front since we are talking about a rather heavy game due to some problems with the optimization, as reported in our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem.