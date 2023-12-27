We're just a few days away from 2023 coming to an end, and PlayStation is already thinking about 2024. As happens on the last Wednesday of every month, The games that will come to the service have been revealed PlayStation Plusand users of this service will have the opportunity to enjoy a great selection early next year.

Starting next January 2 and until February 5, 2024all users who have a PlayStation Plus Essential subscription will be able to download the following four games at no additional cost.

A Plague Tale: Requiem | PS5

“In this sequel to the award-winning adventure, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Amicia and Hugo travel south to vibrant new regions and cities after escaping their devastated homeland. There they try to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in an avalanche of devouring rats. Forced to flee once again, the brothers pin their hopes on a prophesied island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving your loved ones in a desperate fight for survival, overcoming enemies and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and supernatural powers.

Evil West | PS4, PS5

“A dark threat consumes the American border. As one of the last agents of a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the last line between humanity and a deep-seated terror now emerging from the shadows. Unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-powered gauntlet, and gadgets. Slay bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a solo hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to improve your monster-slaying mastery and create your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.”

Nobody Saves the World| PS4, PS5

“When the ancient Calamity awakens again, who can save the world? Nobody! (That's you, you're Nobody). Master the art of transformation to become a slug, a ghost, a dragon and more in this new take on action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee. Complete quests to discover and trade between over 15 varied and distinct forms, each offering its own set of quests, which you can complete creatively. Mix and match abilities in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging missions. Explore a vast world, alone or with an online friend, as you clear shape-shifting dungeons in an effort to stop The Calamity and save the world.”

Warframe: Syrinx Collection

“In addition to the monthly game lineup, the Warframe Syrinx collection will also be released on January 2. This PlayStation Plus exclusive pack contains multiple weapons, armor and items for Digital Extremes' F2P sci-fi multiplayer action title. Once downloaded, all will be immediately available in your in-game Warframe inventory, regardless of whether you are a new or returning player.”

Similarly, An exclusive parquet will be available for PlayStation Plus users including: Syrinx Chest Plate, Syrinx Shoulder Plates, Syrinx Leg Plates, Baza Rifle, Cassowar Polearm, Storm Color Palette, Essential Base Damage Mod Pack, Essential Critical Damage Mod Pack, Two Orokin Catalysts, 170 Platinum, Seven-Day Affinity Booster, and Seven-Day Credit Booster.

Remember, these four titles will be available to all PlayStation Plus users in all subscription levels starting January 2, 2024, and until February 5. In the meantime, we remind you that you have until January 1, 2024 to download Lego 2K Drive, Powerwash Simulator and Saber at no additional cost. Likewise, in the middle of next month the titles that will be part of PlayStation Plus in the Premium and Extra levels will be revealed.

On related topics, Grand Theft Auto V and more games are now part of PlayStation Plus. Likewise, Sony is preparing multiple layoffs at PlayStation.

Editor's Note:

This is a pretty solid collection. A Plague Tale: Requiem It's the biggest title, but Nobody Saves the World and Evil West They are two experiences that are also very worthwhile. Without a doubt, one of the best months for PlayStation Plus in quite some time.

Via: PlayStation Blog