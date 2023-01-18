A new patches released by Asobo Studio for A Plague Tale: Requiem on PC enable le ray traced shadowseffectively improving the definition of these in the face of an impact that does not seem to be particularly negative on performance.

As reported by WccfTech, the new patch in question enables the “raytraced shadow” option, thus allowing you to take advantage of ray tracing for the display of shadows in the game, resulting in a better definition and management of these, at least with graphics cards capable of supporting it.

It is true that the patch was tested by the site with an RTX 4090 GPU, therefore not really a card for everyone, but the results seem very interesting, with a general improvement in image quality due to an increase in definition as far as it’s about the shadows.

In terms of the expenditure of resources, it seems that the graphics option is not excessively expensive, even if the source in question has noted a possible drop of 15% or 20% of frames per second in the more demanding phases, but obviously with a test configuration like that it means that in many other cases it could instead have much more negative effects.

In any case, the improvement also emerges when DLSS is activated, which should help to find the right balance between image quality even through ray-traced shadows and game performance on different configurations. For the rest, you can learn more about the game by reading our review of A Plague Tale: Requiem.