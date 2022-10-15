A Plague Tale: Requiem was shown with a gameplay video captured at the resolution of 8Kwith Ultra presets, on one NVIDIA RTX 4090. In the movie we find the sequences relating to the first ten minutes of the game’s campaign.

You have certainly read that the PC requirements of A Plague Tale: Requiem are very heavy, and in fact this video confirms it, if we consider that the user had to activate the DLSS on “quality” (thus obtaining something like 2880p real) and did not go beyond the 30 fps.

In short, a show of strength only up to a certain point for the monstrous RTX 4090 (here the review), which apparently with the new title of Asobo Studio will not have an easy life, especially where you opt for resolutions so high at the maximum. graphic quality possible.

That said, the developers of A Plague Tale: Requiem have talked about a day one patch that should improve the game’s performance on both PC and console, and that will allow us to better immerse ourselves in the wonderful atmosphere of this adventure.