Focus Entertainment and Asobo Studio have announced the publication of a new patches Of A Plague Tale: Requiem which brings with it a novelty much awaited by console players, that is one Performance mode at 60 fps for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

As explained in the official press release, the new option guarantees a higher framerate at the cost of lower resolution and graphics settings on consoles, although no precise details have been provided. In any case, this is excellent news for all those who were waiting for a 60 fps graphics mode on consoles to start Amicia and Hugo’s new adventure.

Those who prefer the visual quality can opt for the Resolution modewhich is basically the default already available from launch, with 1440p resolution and framerate at 30fps or up to 40fps with monitors / TVs with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The A Plague Tale: Requiem May 2023 patch also adds new options for PC gamers to further optimize performance and fixes various bugs across all platforms, including Xbox Series S. The cloud version for Nintendo Switch will receive the update separately later this week.