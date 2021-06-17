A Plague Tale: Innocence will also land on Nintendo Switch with a version Cloud, which already has a date of Exit: will be available on eShop starting from 6 July.

After the news of the next-gen upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, A Plague Tale: Innocence therefore fills a void that had previously deprived the owners of the Japanese hybrid console of this fascinating experience.

The developers of Asobo Studio had stated long ago that Nintendo Switch is too underpowered to run A Plague Tale: Innocence, but the gimmick of the Cloud version solves the problem at the root.

Moreover, the exact same solution, namely the game streaming, will be used by the team to bring the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, to Switch, presented at E3 2021 with trailer and release period.