I think I might need to replay A Plague Tale: Innocence, but that’s okay because it is a brilliant game.

Asobo’s medieval horror is getting a makeover for Xbox Series X on 6th July, with 4K resolution, 60 FPS and other visual enhancements. UPDATE: Publisher Focus Home Interactive has also now confirmed this upgrade for PlayStation 5, and announced a Nintendo Switch cloud version of the game, also for 6th July.

As ever, if you play on Xbox Series X you’ll just get these enhancements on that date with no extra fuss. Microsoft announced the update tonight, during its E3 Xbox Showcase: Extended event.

Back at the main Xbox Showcase, we got our first look at the beautiful-looking sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem. It’ll launch next year and be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one.