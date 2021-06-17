UPDATE: PS5 too, and a Switch cloud version.
I think I might need to replay A Plague Tale: Innocence, but that’s okay because it is a brilliant game.
Asobo’s medieval horror is getting a makeover for Xbox Series X on 6th July, with 4K resolution, 60 FPS and other visual enhancements. UPDATE: Publisher Focus Home Interactive has also now confirmed this upgrade for PlayStation 5, and announced a Nintendo Switch cloud version of the game, also for 6th July.
As ever, if you play on Xbox Series X you’ll just get these enhancements on that date with no extra fuss. Microsoft announced the update tonight, during its E3 Xbox Showcase: Extended event.
Back at the main Xbox Showcase, we got our first look at the beautiful-looking sequel A Plague Tale: Requiem. It’ll launch next year and be available via Xbox Game Pass on day one.
