Rabbits are beginning to become a major headache for the agricultural sector in the Region of Murcia. For this reason, Coag calls for “forceful and effective measures” to stop the plague of this mammal that ravages the countryside, especially in the Vega del Segura area, but increasingly in other regions, as has already been detected in an important way in the Campo de Cartagena.

«Even in places like the Northwest, where it had not been noticed much, it begins to be felt; although beyond rabbits there is a bigger problem in conjunction with wildlife, as happens with wild boar or other species. And not only because of the damage to crops, but also because of the risk in terms of animal health,” the president of Coag in the Region, José Miguel Marín, told LA VERDAD.

The specific threat about which they alert corresponds to the so-called hybrid rabbits, which the entire Spanish countryside suffers in general, for which reason the national direction of the agrarian organization has requested a meeting with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food to address the situation. Because it is a plague “never seen before”, specifically “a mixture of a wild rabbit with a larger, voracious domestic rabbit with a greater capacity to procreate.”

“insufficient measures”



Pedro Gomáriz, the person in charge of the Coag Wild Fauna area and a farmer affected by rabbit damage at his organic lemon farm in Molina de Segura, highlights that “the measures that have been taken up to now have been clearly insufficient to reduce the overpopulation of hybrid rabbits and exceptional measures are required. “This animal can reproduce all year round. Each female can have seven litters a year, with an average of six pups, which in the most prolific cases can reach 13-14”, he points out.

Up to ten autonomous communities are very affected, for which reason greater involvement of the administrations is requested

And it is that the plague has been spreading throughout Spain and has already affected ten regions (Aragon, Andalusia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Catalonia, Madrid, the Valencian Community, La Rioja, Navarra and the Region of Murcia). In this way, more than one million hectares have suffered some type of damage, in most cases in cereal crops, vineyards, legumes, olive groves, fruit trees, almond trees and horticultural crops in the open air. Overall, the losses rise above 800 million euros.

«There has been irresponsibility on the part of the citizens who abandon domestic rabbits when they get tired of them as pets and throw them out into the field, and of the same administrations, which have allowed their uncontrolled proliferation to feed endangered species such as the lynx . The situation has gotten out of hand and now the ones who are paying the consequences are the farmers and ranchers”, explains the person in charge of the Environment of the Coag Executive, Javier Fatás. Because not only do they cause damage to production, but in the case of woody plants the damage is so deep that they require replanting.