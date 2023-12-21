The president of Harvard Claudine Gay, in office since July 2022 and ten days ago surviving calls for his resignation following his statements on anti-Semitism before a House commission, he is once again in the spotlight. This time it is an accusation of plagiarism to embarrass the 30th president of the prestigious New England university. In fact, a dossier containing as many as 40 accusations of plagiarism reached the head of research integrity, Stacey Springs. Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body, said it had launched an independent investigation. According to reports from New York Post and from Washington Free Beacons, the first newspapers to reveal the accusations against the president, the accusations of plagiarism cover much of Gay's scientific production and range from the lack of quotation marks around a few sentences to entire paragraphs copied verbatim from other authors. The complaint was allegedly made by a Kentucky professor who highlighted in 40 pages taken from Gay's essays and works all unauthorized “copying”.

Gay had already been under fire for plagiarism, in October Harvard Corporation had started and then closed an investigation into some material deemed suspicious, but the conclusion was complete acquittal: “There are no violations of the standards for inappropriate conduct in research” , the Board's conclusion that had closed the case.

But then it was a limited number of episodes, the cases have instead increased so much so that the complainant in his letter in which he adds other suspicious elements specifies: «It is impossible that your office has already reviewed all the episodes, in fact many are not previously reported.”

Who is found guilty of plagiarism and therefore of having violated the Harvard code of conduct risks different punishments depending on the severity of the crime: from suspension to reduction in rank up to dismissal. Every year dozens of people are sanctioned for plagiarism.

According to reports from Washington Free Beacon Gay he would copy from 20 authors in his entire career.